OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list
People wearing Christmas hats, walk past a homeless man sleeping on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)
People wearing Christmas hats, walk past a homeless man sleeping on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 10:29 AM IST Reuters

Authorities said people who have stayed in places outside China during the 21 days before their arrival have to undergo 21 days of compulsory quarantine in designated quarantine hotels

Hong Kong extended a compulsory quarantine by an extra seven days to 21 days for all visitors outside China, effective Friday, in stepped-up efforts to prevent a new variant of the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities also banned all people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days from boarding for Hong Kong.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 and models depicting the coronavirus are displayed at the Sinovac factory in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. With rich countries snapping up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, some parts of the world may have to rely on Chinese-developed shots to conquer the outbreak. The question: Will they work? (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Sinovac covid shot’s efficacy uncertain despite Brazil, Turkey results

3 min read . 10:59 AM IST
A health worker collects samples for the Covid-19 test at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi as coronavirus cases surge across the National Capital.

Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2.81 lakh after 24,661 recoveries in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
A medical staff member carries lunch for patients into the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Through AIDS, Ebola and Covid, Dr. Fauci is still treating patients

6 min read . 09:51 AM IST

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

Hong Kong has already banned all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from Monday and the city said on Wednesday two students who returned from the UK were likely to be infected with the new super-virulent strain of COVID-19.

In a statement midnight on Friday, authorities said people who have stayed in places outside China during the 21 days before their arrival have to undergo 21 days of compulsory quarantine in designated quarantine hotels.

"Noting the drastic change of the global pandemic situation with the new virus variant found in more countries, there is a need for the government to introduce resolute measures immediately... to ensure that no case would slip through the net even under very exceptional cases where the incubation period of the virus is longer than 14 days," a government spokesman said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout