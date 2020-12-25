Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list
People wearing Christmas hats, walk past a homeless man sleeping on a street in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds S. Africa to banned list

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Reuters

Authorities said people who have stayed in places outside China during the 21 days before their arrival have to undergo 21 days of compulsory quarantine in designated quarantine hotels

Hong Kong extended a compulsory quarantine by an extra seven days to 21 days for all visitors outside China, effective Friday, in stepped-up efforts to prevent a new variant of the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Hong Kong extended a compulsory quarantine by an extra seven days to 21 days for all visitors outside China, effective Friday, in stepped-up efforts to prevent a new variant of the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities also banned all people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days from boarding for Hong Kong.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sinovac covid shot’s efficacy uncertain despite Brazil, Turkey results

3 min read . 10:59 AM IST

Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2.81 lakh after 24,661 recoveries in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST

New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST

Through AIDS, Ebola and Covid, Dr. Fauci is still treating patients

6 min read . 09:51 AM IST

Authorities also banned all people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days from boarding for Hong Kong.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sinovac covid shot’s efficacy uncertain despite Brazil, Turkey results

3 min read . 10:59 AM IST

Active Covid-19 cases in India drop to 2.81 lakh after 24,661 recoveries in last 24 hours

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST

New Covid strain: US makes negative coronavirus test must for all UK airline passengers

1 min read . 10:54 AM IST

Through AIDS, Ebola and Covid, Dr. Fauci is still treating patients

6 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

Hong Kong has already banned all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from Monday and the city said on Wednesday two students who returned from the UK were likely to be infected with the new super-virulent strain of COVID-19.

In a statement midnight on Friday, authorities said people who have stayed in places outside China during the 21 days before their arrival have to undergo 21 days of compulsory quarantine in designated quarantine hotels.

"Noting the drastic change of the global pandemic situation with the new virus variant found in more countries, there is a need for the government to introduce resolute measures immediately... to ensure that no case would slip through the net even under very exceptional cases where the incubation period of the virus is longer than 14 days," a government spokesman said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.