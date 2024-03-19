Active Stocks
Hong Kong passes new national security law 'to crush dissent': What is Article 23 and how will it impact citizens?

Written By Akriti Anand

Critics said Hong Kong's new national security law, Article 23 legislation, could “expand the government’s power to crush dissent”.

Lawmakers raise their hands to vote for the passing of amendments during a meeting for Basic Law Article 23 legislation at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Bloomberg)Premium
Lawmakers raise their hands to vote for the passing of amendments during a meeting for Basic Law Article 23 legislation at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Bloomberg)

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a new national security law on Tuesday, which many reports claim "expands the government’s power to crush dissent". However, officials said the Article 23 legislation "will benefit Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity".

The legislature passed the Safeguarding National Security Bill during a special session that lasted Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. The new legislation came in addition to a similar law imposed by China four years ago, which has already largely silenced opposition voices in the financial hub.

What is Article 23 passed in Hong Kong?

The new security law threatens stringent penalties for a wide range of actions that authorities call threats to national security. These include treason and insurrection — punishable by life imprisonment, reports said.

Lesser offenses, including the possession of seditious publications, could also lead to several years in jail. Some provisions allow criminal prosecutions for acts committed anywhere in the world.

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 05:14 PM IST
