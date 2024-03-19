Hong Kong passes new national security law 'to crush dissent': What is Article 23 and how will it impact citizens?
Critics said Hong Kong's new national security law, Article 23 legislation, could “expand the government’s power to crush dissent”.
Hong Kong lawmakers passed a new national security law on Tuesday, which many reports claim "expands the government’s power to crush dissent". However, officials said the Article 23 legislation "will benefit Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message