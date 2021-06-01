Hong Kong plans law to tie mobile phone numbers to user’s identity
- City’s government moves to make people provide their identities when buying SIM cards, a move critics say will infringe freedoms and privacy
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government Tuesday unveiled plans to require people in Hong Kong to provide their real name and other personal details when registering mobile phone numbers, a move that critics said would further curtail people’s freedoms and stoke fears of surveillance.
Officials said the change was necessary to aid investigations by law-enforcement agencies and would help tackle thefts by phone scammers preying on city residents, as well as drug trafficking and other organized crimes. It puts Hong Kong in line with about 155 countries including France, Germany and South Korea that have similar measures, officials have said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!