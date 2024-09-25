Hong Kong plans to slash tax on spirits to rekindle restaurant, bar sales and revive nightlife

Hong Kong is planning to lower the amount of tax it levies on spirits, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Asian financial center seeks to regain its edge as a premier destination for nightlife, dining and shopping.

Bloomberg
Published25 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
In a bid to revive nightlife and boost tourism, Hong Kong is planning to cut taxes on spirits
In a bid to revive nightlife and boost tourism, Hong Kong is planning to cut taxes on spirits

Hong Kong is planning to lower the amount of tax it levies on spirits, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Asian financial center seeks to regain its edge as a premier destination for nightlife, dining and shopping.

Also Read | China’s Midea moves ahead with Hong Kong’s likely biggest listing this year

The reduction is expected to be one highlight of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s policy address in mid-October, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Liquor that has an alcohol content of more than 30% currently attracts a duty equivalent to 100% of its value in Hong Kong — among the highest anywhere in the world.

One approach the government is considering is a tiered system whereby more expensive spirits would be taxed less, one of the people said. It’s thought that could boost spending on premium liquor among a higher value type of clientele while discouraging consumers to stock up on cheap drink in a bid to also limit health risks, the person said.

Discussions around the spirits tax aren’t final and may still change, the people said.

Representatives for Lee’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Also Read | Can Hong Kong Make Stablecoins Safer?

If implemented, the move would mark Hong Kong’s latest effort to rekindle sales for restaurants, bars and retailers, all of which have been struggling with fewer tourists post Covid. There’s also been a slowdown in domestic spending amid lackluster property and financial markets.

At the same time, the city is under increasing pressure to regain its relevance as a travel and shopping hub as it faces rising competition from metropolises in mainland China, as well as Singapore and Japan, where there is a travel boom thanks to the weak yen.

Retail sales in Hong Kong fell 12% in July from the year prior and are still 25% down on 2018 levels, before Hong Kong’s economy was battered by years of political unrest and pandemic isolation. While restaurant receipts for the second quarter weren’t so far below 2018 levels, sales for bars were down almost 30%, making those types of establishments the worst hit.

Also Read | Nomura plans to add 30-35 wealth bankers across Asia offices over 2 yrs: Report

The planned tax cut also reflects Hong Kong’s ambition to become a center for spirits trade, capturing a bigger share of an industry that’s estimated to have contributed $730 billion to the global economy in 2022, including $390 billion in tax revenue, according to a July report by the World Spirits Alliance.

Hong Kong in 2008 removed all duties on non spirits-based alcohol drinks and saw strong growth in the wine trade the following year, with imports jumping 80% to HK$3.2 billion ($411 million), government data show.

More than 800 businesses related to wine sprung up in the following two years, including traders, retailers, restaurants, bars and logistics firms. Total industry revenue meanwhile grew 30% over two years to HK$5.5 billion.

Tax on spirits accounts for a relatively small amount of Hong Kong’s overall revenue from duties, estimated to be about HK$717 million this financial year, or 5.6% of the total, according to government data.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldHong Kong plans to slash tax on spirits to rekindle restaurant, bar sales and revive nightlife

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,780.35
    11:42 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.9 (0.67%)

    Tata Steel

    160.95
    11:42 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.4 (0.25%)

    Vedanta

    478.05
    11:42 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    7.8 (1.66%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India

    361.55
    11:42 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.45 (3.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,532.00
    11:38 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    222.25 (9.62%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    818.95
    11:38 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    45.45 (5.88%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    465.90
    11:37 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    25.65 (5.83%)

    Piramal Pharma

    228.00
    11:38 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.3 (5.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.