Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily confirms closure

The decision is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and deepens unease over whether the international finance centre can remain a media hub as China seeks to stamp out dissent

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily announced Wednesday it will print its final edition after authorities arrested staff and froze its assets using a sweeping new national security law, silencing the city's most China critical media outlet.

Small crowds gathered outside the paper's headquarters on Wednesday evening, shouting messages of support and shining mobile phone lights as journalists put together the swansong edition.

"I have tens of thousands of words in my heart but I am speechless at this moment," Ip Yut-kin, chairman of the paper's parent company Next Digital, told AFP.

Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

Owner Jimmy Lai, currently in jail for attending democracy protests, was among the first to be charged under the law after its imposition last year.

But the final chapter of the 26-year-old paper was written over the last week when authorities deployed the security law to raid the newsroom, arrest senior executives and freeze its assets.

On Wednesday, Apple Daily announced its closure "out of consideration for the safety of its staff". Its website will go offline overnight.

Some 1,000 people have lost their jobs.

- 'Chilling' -

"Hong Kongers lost a media organisation that dared to speak up and insist on defending the truth," eight local journalist associations said in a joint statement, as they called on colleagues to dress in black on Thursday.

China imposed its security law on Hong Kong last year after the city was convulsed by huge and often violent democracy protests.

The prosecution of Apple Daily was sparked by articles and columns that allegedly supported international sanctions against China, a view now deemed illegal.

On Wednesday Yeung Ching-kee, one of the paper's top columnists, was arrested on the same charge.

The decision to freeze Apple Daily's assets also laid bare the sweeping powers now at the disposal of Hong Kong authorities to pursue any company deemed to be a national security threat.

But many local and international outlets are questioning whether they have a future there.

"Every journalist in Hong Kong now has a metaphorical gun pointed at their heads," Sharron Fast, a lecturer at the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, told AFP.

- First trial -

Hong Kong has plunged down an annual press freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders, from 18th place in 2002 to 80th this year. Mainland China languishes at 177th out of 180, above only Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea.

Authorities initially said the law would only target "a tiny minority".

But it has radically transformed the political and legal landscape of a city that China promised would be able to keep key liberties and autonomy after its 1997 return.

His trial is not being heard by a jury in a major departure from Hong Kong's common law traditions.

His case is unusual because he is the only Hong Konger so far charged under the security law with an explicitly violent act.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

