Hong Kong reveals plan to attract global talents: 10 points3 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM IST
The Talents Service Unit will be Hong Kong's one-stop shop.
The Talents Service Unit will be Hong Kong's one-stop shop.
John Lee, the chief executive of Hong Kong, has disclosed strategies for luring talent and capital to the city. In his first policy speech since taking office in July, Lee announced that the government will set aside billions to draw enterprises to the city and introduce a programme known as the top talent pass to entice people to pursue their careers in Hong Kong.