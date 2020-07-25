Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remains grave as new cases hit record again

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remained grave as newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new high on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 133 cases were reported to the Centre for Health Protection over the past 24 hours ending Friday midnight, including 126 local infections.

As the number of daily new cases has been on gaining streak since early July, the city government rolled out a string of social distancing measures, from mandatory mask-wearing at indoor public areas and on transport to closures of entertainment venues.

Stressing that the situation is worrying, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government is taking swift responses, including improving the virus test capacity and building more anti-disease facilities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

