Home >News >world >Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remains grave as new cases hit record again
People wearing protective masks walk past market stalls (Bloomberg)
People wearing protective masks walk past market stalls (Bloomberg)

Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remains grave as new cases hit record again

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 05:10 PM IST ANI

  • The city reported 133 new cases in past one day with 126 cases being locally transmitted cases
  • While the city government has made it mandatory to follow all the protective measures stringently

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's COVID-19 situation remained grave as newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached a new high on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 133 cases were reported to the Centre for Health Protection over the past 24 hours ending Friday midnight, including 126 local infections.

As the number of daily new cases has been on gaining streak since early July, the city government rolled out a string of social distancing measures, from mandatory mask-wearing at indoor public areas and on transport to closures of entertainment venues.

Stressing that the situation is worrying, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government is taking swift responses, including improving the virus test capacity and building more anti-disease facilities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of US Hong Kong consulate (Photo: Bloomberg)

China could consider US Hong Kong consulate cuts, Global Times editor says

2 min read . 23 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout