Hong Kong’s New Virus Measures Include $645 Fine for No Mask

Among other measures: Hong Kong will require all inbound travelers to pass a virus test before arriving; restaurants will be allowed to offer only takeaways from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the number of patrons at a table at other times is limited to four. Amusement parks including Disneyland, gyms and 10 other types of venues are to close for seven days. Lam said the city will allow civil servants flexibility on working hours, and urged companies to let staff work from home.