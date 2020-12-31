Hong Kong’s top court sends tycoon Jimmy Lai back to jail

“It will be really interesting to see how the CFA looks at the provision of the NSL, and in particular the protections of human rights that was set out in the NSL and in other Hong Kong laws," said Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer and author of “City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong." “How will they reconcile the bail provision of the NSL with other essential human rights? How will they construe them together? And what will that say about how they interpret the NSL as a whole?"