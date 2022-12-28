Hong Kong scraps almost all remaining covid barriers for visitors

Hong Kong previously banned gatherings in public places of groups of more than four people, before the cap was relaxed to groups of eight and then 12. Police have since 2020 outlawed numerous prodemocracy marches as well as the city’s annual candlelight vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, citing Covid risks. The vigil was a major event on Hong Kong’s political agenda for three decades and was regarded as the barometer for freedom of speech in the city under Chinese rule.