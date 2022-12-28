Hong Kong scraps almost all remaining covid barriers for visitors
- Social distancing, vaccination proof and PCR tests no longer required
Asia’s financial hub will end social distancing, obligatory vaccine proof and almost all testing requirements for visitors, joining Beijing in accelerating moves to open up after three years of Covid-19 controls hit both economies.
Hong Kong’s latest rollback came two weeks after authorities canceled the rule barring visitors from restaurants, bars and other venues for their first three days in the city, as well as a government app to track people’s movements. Wednesday’s announcement removes most of the remaining restrictions that have dimmed Hong Kong’s attraction as a place to visit or live, but comes as Beijing throws open its own borders and ends Covid controls despite surging infections sweeping the nation.
Passengers arriving in Hong Kong will no longer have to take PCR tests and will instead be advised to take rapid antigen tests for five days, Hong Kong leader John Lee said during a briefing on the changes.
Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter restaurants and bars, and there will be no more compulsory quarantines in government centers for close contacts, Mr. Lee said.
The city’s mask mandate will remain in place, he said, citing the need also to keep at bay seasonal flu to protect the city’s vulnerable groups.
Hong Kong is also aiming to reopen the border with mainland China by mid-January, subject to getting the necessary approvals from Beijing, Mr. Lee said.
As some Chinese cities and provinces brace for an estimated million Covid infections a day, Beijing has said it will reopen borders to international travel Jan. 8. The news sparked a surge in flight bookings in China, with Hong Kong among the top destinations. Mainland authorities will also resume approving business visas for Hong Kong.
Facing the imminent return of Chinese tourists, 44 million of whom visited the city in 2019, Hong Kong’s health chief said local residents will be given priority in Covid-related services, vaccination and treatment. Visitors won’t be able to use government clinics and must pay hefty fees for medicines and treatment funded with public money, he said.
Private-sector clinics will be free to provide treatments if they can source medication. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) on Tuesday said it would begin gauging demand among mainland residents wanting to receive Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s mRNA vaccines in Hong Kong. China has yet to approve any mRNA-based vaccine for domestic use.
“Society has generally achieved pretty high vaccination rates, and also the number of people confirmed with Covid has surpassed 2.5 million people," Mr. Lee said. He said Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people now have enough protection against outbreaks. Ending the restrictions will allow the economy and tourism sector to recover, he said.
He also announced the end of restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings, which have been used by police to ban protests in the wake of massive antigovernment demonstrations that began in 2019.
Hong Kong previously banned gatherings in public places of groups of more than four people, before the cap was relaxed to groups of eight and then 12. Police have since 2020 outlawed numerous prodemocracy marches as well as the city’s annual candlelight vigil to commemorate victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, citing Covid risks. The vigil was a major event on Hong Kong’s political agenda for three decades and was regarded as the barometer for freedom of speech in the city under Chinese rule.
One of the vigil’s organizers was sentenced to 15 months in jail for inciting others to join the event after it was banned for Covid reasons. A judge overturned her conviction this month, saying that police had not considered alternatives that would have enabled the vigil to take place while mitigating the risks of spreading the virus.
A cap on the number of people allowed to sit together in a bar or restaurant will also be scrapped from Thursday, Mr. Lee said.
Hong Kong previously imposed flight bans, hotel quarantine of up to three weeks for arrivals and compulsory isolation of anyone who tested positive for the virus and their close contacts in government quarantine centers.
Disruption to air travel, quarantines and the sweeping restrictions on daily life helped drive some expatriates and senior financial professionals to leave the city. The collapse of tourism and curbs on restaurants and bars strained local businesses.
The city remained largely free of Covid after almost two years under the stringent curbs but recorded the world’s highest Covid-19 death rate—more than five times that of the U.S.—when its epidemic defenses were breached by the Omicron variant in January this year.
