Hong Kong security law: How Beijing is cracking down

Hong Kong security law: How Beijing is cracking down8 min read . 12:34 AM IST
City’s government has used new powers to arrest dozens of opposition figures, eject pro-democracy lawmakers and stifle dissent
Hong Kong has become a flashpoint in what some see as an emerging cold war between the US and China. Exhibit A is Beijing’s decision to bypass Hong Kong’s legislature and impose new national-security legislation on the city on July 1 to stamp out a yearlong protest movement.
Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government moved quickly to make use of those powers to pacify the city, arresting protesters, ejecting four pro-democracy lawmakers from the city’s legislature and rounding up opposition figures. Recently, 53 were arrested in a series of dawn raids on Jan. 6 over allegations of plotting to subvert the city’s government, taking the total of security law arrests to around 100 as of early February.
