Hong Kong’s security law: What China is planning, and why now

In China, Beijing has used such laws to crack down on activists and to press political goals. This year, a former Hong Kong bookseller who sold gossipy titles banned on the mainland was sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges. China also cited espionage last year when it arrested two Canadian citizens, a researcher and a former diplomat, in detentions that were seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Huawei Technologies Co. executive.