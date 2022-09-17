Hong Kong tightens provisional vaccine pass rules for travelers

There has been an uproar after it transpired that visitors from the mainland were able to gain entry to the city without being vaccinated, a rule that has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Adults arriving from other places, whether returning Hong Kong residents or visitors, have to be fully vaccinated, or Covid-19 recoverees who have received at least one dose. Even children between 12 and 17 have to have received at least one BioNTech jab.