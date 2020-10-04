Hong Kong to issue up to $1.9 billion of inflation-linked bonds

Hong Kong to issue up to $1.9 billion of inflation-linked bonds1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 06:02 PM IST
Hong Kong plans to issue as much as ¥13 billion ($1.9 billion) of inflation-linked bonds to encourage residents to take part in the city’s financial development, according to Financial Secretary Paul Chan.
The government issued about HK$60 billion ($7.7 billion) of inflation-linked so-called iBonds from 2011 -- when they were first introduced -- to 2016 and attracted a total of more than 500,000 subscribers, Chan said in a blog post Sunday.
Emerging-market companies and governments have sold a record of about $530 billion in dollar and euro-denominated bonds amounts this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The debtors have taking advantage of global liquidity as central banks try to offset the impact of the pandemic.
- The iBonds will carry a minimum interest rate of 2%, higher than previous similar bonds.
- Dividends are paid every six months, and the interest rate is linked to the average annual inflation rate of the Hong Kong Composite Consumer Price Index
- Government will also issue silver bonds aimed at seniors aged 65 and above
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will hold a press conference at 4 pm Monday on the launch of iBonds
