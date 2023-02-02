Hong Kong woos tourists with 500,000 free flight tickets, vouchers and more

As China opens up after three years, Hong Kong is racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations. The city had aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID" strategy during the pandemic, opting to relax entry rules far later than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Now, as tourism recovery remains sluggish, the administration is giving away hundreds of thousands of air tickets and vouchers to woo travellers.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world and there will be no isolation, no quarantine. This is the perfect timing for tourists, business travelers, and investors from near and far to come and say, ‘Hello, Hong Kong’," he added.

The ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign was launched on Wednesday, with Chief Executive John Lee stating that the city would offer 500,000 free air tickets to tourists from around the world. Visitors can also enjoy special offers and vouchers among other incentives. The initiative will run from March onwards.

Most of the tickets - worth 2 billion Hong Kong dollars - will come from three local airlines via various promotional activities such as lucky draws, buy one get one promotions and games. Tickets will be distributed in phases, with the Southeast Asian markets set to benefit in the first stage.

“We hope those who secure the air tickets can bring two or three more relatives and friends to the city. Although we are just giving away 500,000 air tickets, we believe this can help bring Hong Kong over 1.5 million visitors," Lam said.

80,000 air tickets will also be given away to Hong Kong residents in the summer. Those living in the Greater Bay Area - a Chinese government initiative to link Hong Kong with neighboring mainland cities - will also benefit from the policy. This includes the technology and finance hub of Shenzhen and the manufacturing powerhouses of Dongguan and Foshan.

(With inputs from agencies)