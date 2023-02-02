Hong Kong woos tourists with 500,000 free flight tickets, vouchers and more

As China opens up after three years, Hong Kong is racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations. The city had aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID" strategy during the pandemic, opting to relax entry rules far later than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Now, as tourism recovery remains sluggish, the administration is giving away hundreds of thousands of air tickets and vouchers to woo travellers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}