On the eve of its 73rd Republic Day, India conferred the Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to Twitter and said it is an honour for him to receive the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award and he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more. Nadella also thanked the Indian president, prime minister and the people of India for conferring him with this honour.
“It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I’m thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more," Nadella tweeted.
Hyderabad-born Nadella, 54, was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021 he was also named the company’s Chairman, an additional role in which he will “lead the work to set the agenda for the board."
The Tamil Nadu-born Sundar Pichai who made history by becoming the first Indian to hold the top most positions in one of the world's biggest technology companies in 2015. Pichai has not yet tweeted his thanks for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. Pichai and Nadella were both named Padma awardees in the ‘trade and industry’ category.
