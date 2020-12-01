Honoured to have served Donald Trump in difficult times: US Prez Covid advisor

Dr. Scott Atlas , Donald Trump's coronavirus advisor, who resigned on Monday, said he was honoured for having the opportunity the serve America and the US President in difficult times.

In a tweet he said, Honored to have served Donald Trump and the American people during these difficult times.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas stoked controversies several times in the last few months for various policies and comments, the most infamous being - 'Mask works? No!'

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Atlas has broken with government experts and the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community to criticize efforts to encourage face covering to slow the spread of the virus. Just weeks ago on Twitter he responded to Michigan's latest virus restrictions by encouraging people to “rise up" against the state's policies.

His views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas "has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic."

“We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing," the university said Nov. 16. “We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities."

Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, "I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent."

Atlas was hired as a “special government employee," which limited his service to government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.

