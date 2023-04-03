Hope Putin spends his days in ‘basement with a bucket for toilet’: Zelensky1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:36 PM IST
- Zelensky's statement was made in the village of Yagidne, where he was commemorating the anniversary of the liberation of the settlement from Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made strong statements against Vladimir Putin on Monday stating that he hopes that the Russian President spend the rest of his life in a dark basement with a bucket for a toilet.
