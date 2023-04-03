Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made strong statements against Vladimir Putin on Monday stating that he hopes that the Russian President spend the rest of his life in a dark basement with a bucket for a toilet.

Zelensky's statement was made in the village of Yagidne, where he and German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck were commemorating the anniversary of the liberation of the settlement from Russian troops.

The village had been subjected to a Russian invasion, during which 367 villagers were forced into a school basement measuring 200 square meters. The villagers, including an 18-month-old baby, were held there for almost a month, during which time 11 of them died.

"After seeing all this, I hope the president of Russia will spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket for toilet," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky said the villagers who were held in the basement for 27 days recorded the names of those who died "so as not to forget them".

"And children wrote lines of the Ukrainian anthem," he added.

Survivors reported that some of the deaths were due to a lack of oxygen in the small cellar.

"At first it was cold here, but then there were more people and there was not enough oxygen," 38-year-old Valeriy Polgui told AFP.

"The elderly people lost consciousness from lack of oxygen, lost their mind and then died," he said.

Zelensky praised the survivors for recording the names of those who died so as not to forget them, and for writing lines of the Ukrainian anthem. The Ukrainian government and Western governments have accused Russian forces of committing numerous crimes in Ukraine, although Moscow denies these claims.

