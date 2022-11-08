‘Hope servers don’t melt': Elon Musk's Twitter claims user growth at ‘all-time-high’3 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Since Elon Musk's takeover, in a week, Twitter has seen monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth surge to more than 20%
Since Elon Musk's takeover, in a week, Twitter has seen monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth surge to more than 20%
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has remained abuzz since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as the sole owner of the social media site. Several gargantuan events have been reported from Twitter ranging from massive layoff, retaining only ‘roughly 50%’ of the employees to putting a price tag on Twitter's much sought after ‘blue tick’.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has remained abuzz since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as the sole owner of the social media site. Several gargantuan events have been reported from Twitter ranging from massive layoff, retaining only ‘roughly 50%’ of the employees to putting a price tag on Twitter's much sought after ‘blue tick’.
This this full week that Musk worked, the platform has claimed a user growth of ‘all-time-high’ according to documents seen by The Verge. The report on The Verge quoted an internal FAQ shared by Twitter’s sales team ‘Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly’.
This this full week that Musk worked, the platform has claimed a user growth of ‘all-time-high’ according to documents seen by The Verge. The report on The Verge quoted an internal FAQ shared by Twitter’s sales team ‘Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly’.
According to the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs or monetizable daily user, taking the growth meter to a 20% rise than the previous held data. Notably, Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 percent yearly growth rate for the second quarter.
According to the report, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs or monetizable daily user, taking the growth meter to a 20% rise than the previous held data. Notably, Twitter last reported 237.8 million mDAUs and a 16.6 percent yearly growth rate for the second quarter.
The latest data shows that user growth had crossed the ‘the quarter billion mark’ since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.
The latest data shows that user growth had crossed the ‘the quarter billion mark’ since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.
“Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!" Elon Musk had written on Twitter.
“Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol. I just hope the servers don’t melt!" Elon Musk had written on Twitter.
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover was marred with a mass exodus by advertisers wherein the Tesla CEO posted that Twitter's revenue had witnessed a ‘massive drop’ due to “activist groups pressuring advertisers."
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover was marred with a mass exodus by advertisers wherein the Tesla CEO posted that Twitter's revenue had witnessed a ‘massive drop’ due to “activist groups pressuring advertisers."
The self appointed advocate of free speech has seen Twitter loose advertisers after he took-over. His ascension as the sole owner of Twitter was coupled with the resignation of its top advertising executive, Sarah Personette which left advertisers wary of who to raise their concerns with regarding content moderation. Musk had claimed that Twitter won’t change its content moderation policies until it forms and convenes a “content moderation council of widely diverse viewpoints."
The self appointed advocate of free speech has seen Twitter loose advertisers after he took-over. His ascension as the sole owner of Twitter was coupled with the resignation of its top advertising executive, Sarah Personette which left advertisers wary of who to raise their concerns with regarding content moderation. Musk had claimed that Twitter won’t change its content moderation policies until it forms and convenes a “content moderation council of widely diverse viewpoints."
The Verge report stated that “The FAQ for advertisers on Monday says that “levels of hate speech remain within historical norms, representing 0.25% to 0.45% of tweets per day among hundreds of millions.""
The Verge report stated that “The FAQ for advertisers on Monday says that “levels of hate speech remain within historical norms, representing 0.25% to 0.45% of tweets per day among hundreds of millions.""
Advertisers have also been worried about the owner's Twitter profle that had posted a conspiracy theory about the attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Do the same rules apply to Elon as to everyone else on Twitter?" reads one part of the Twitter advertiser FAQ. The answer is simply, “Yes.", The Verge reported.
Advertisers have also been worried about the owner's Twitter profle that had posted a conspiracy theory about the attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Do the same rules apply to Elon as to everyone else on Twitter?" reads one part of the Twitter advertiser FAQ. The answer is simply, “Yes.", The Verge reported.
"The FAQ was shared inside Twitter on Monday by Alex Josephson, a 10-year company vet who is currently VP of Twitter Next, a team that has helped brands create campaigns on the social network since 2019. His post to the sales team notes that 25 percent of the organization was affected by Musk’s mass layoffs on Friday and that “the decision to scale back our presence in select geographies contributed significantly to the sales reductions." The Verge's report read.
"The FAQ was shared inside Twitter on Monday by Alex Josephson, a 10-year company vet who is currently VP of Twitter Next, a team that has helped brands create campaigns on the social network since 2019. His post to the sales team notes that 25 percent of the organization was affected by Musk’s mass layoffs on Friday and that “the decision to scale back our presence in select geographies contributed significantly to the sales reductions." The Verge's report read.
Another part of the FAQ highlights how quickly things are changing inside Twitter right now: it says that the coming revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription that introduces paid verification “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time" and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week."
Another part of the FAQ highlights how quickly things are changing inside Twitter right now: it says that the coming revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription that introduces paid verification “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time" and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week."