'Hope they will enjoy hospitality...': What China said as India set to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after 5 years

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025. As the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume after a gap of five years, China on Thursday congratulated India for the upcoming pilgrimage and expressed hope that the Indian pilgrims will enjoy hospitality of Chinese people.

In a post on social media platform X, Yu Jing, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, said: “Warm congratulations on 750 Indian friends who have been selected to undertake this year’s Kailash Manasarovar Yatra! Hope they will not only get spiritually enriched but also enjoy hospitality of Chinese people.”

The Yatra is set to take place from June to August via two routes -- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended initially in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently because of the military standoff between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The resumption of the pilgrimage is seen as an attempt to normalise India-China ties.

In January, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Beijing and held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong.

In the meeting, the two sides had decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and agreed to take certain people-centric steps to "stabilise and rebuild" ties.

750 pilgrims to undertake Kailash Manasarovar Yatra On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 750 pilgrims have been selected through a computerised draw of lots for the upcoming Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025.

As many as 5,561 people, including 4,024 men and 1,537 women applicants, had registered online for the pilgrimage, the ministry said.

The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus as well as Jains and Buddhists.

The External Affairs Ministry is the organiser of the pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were selected through a "fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced" process, the ministry said.

According to the MEA, the pilgrims will travel in five batches of 50 people via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each through the Nathu La route.