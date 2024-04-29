US Secretary of State Antony Blinken 'hopeful' Hamas will accept 'extraordinarily generous' deal on Gaza
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Antony Blinken expressed a hope that Hamas will accept a generous offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he was hopeful Hamas would accept an "extraordinarily generous" offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages.
