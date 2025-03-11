The Nepal government is planning to invite between 160 and 200 foreign delegates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambad, Nepal’s flagship climate forum, set to take place from May 16 to 18 in Kathmandu, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

Maheshwor Dhakal, who is coordinating the event at the secretariat, stated that invitations to foreign delegates have already started being sent out, with plans to send between 160 and 200 invitations.

According to The Kathmandu Post, citing sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have indicated that Prime Minister KP Oli is expected to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Sagarmatha Sambad during their sideline meeting at the upcoming sixth Bimstec Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, which is scheduled to take place from April 2-4.

“A request for the meeting will be made to the Indian side, as well as other heads of state and government participating in the summit,” a joint secretary at foreign ministry told The Kathmandu Post, “We are hopeful that the two prime ministers will meet during the summit, including on the sideline.”

According to the report, The theme for the first edition of the event is “Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity.”The forum will feature heads of state and governments, representatives from various multilateral organizations and donor communities, experts, and others.

The Sagarmatha Sambad will aim to enhance global cooperation by accelerating climate finance, scaling up innovative technologies, and boosting capacity building. Additionally, the forum seeks to form a global coalition to take ambitious actions in preserving mountains and ensuring a sustainable future for humanity. These objectives will be central to the discussions at the event, aligning with its theme of addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

