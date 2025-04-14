‘Horrible thing’: Donald Trump after Russia launches fresh attack on Ukraine; Zelensky says ‘100% hatred for Putin’

US President Donald Trump condemned the Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, which killed at least 34. 

Livemint
Updated14 Apr 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Advertisement
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on April 11, 2025, shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky honoring the memory of those killed in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rigon, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky issued a plea for more air defence systems, speaking via video from his hometown of Kryvyi Rig where a Russian ballistic missile last week killed 19 people, including nine children. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said that the Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which resulted in at least 34 deaths, was “a horrible thing.”

Advertisement

As reported by AFP, the attack has drawn widespread international condemnation as tensions continue to rise in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read: Putin meets Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff for high-stakes Ukraine peace talks. What was discussed?

“I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing,” Donald Trump told reporters on board Air Force One while headed back to Washington. 

Asked to clarify what he meant by a “mistake,” Trump said, "They made a mistake... you're gonna ask them" -- without specifying who or what he meant.

On Sunday morning, two Russian ballistic missiles struck the centre of Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border, Ukrainian authorities reported. 

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on Palm Sunday, a Christian feast, as a deliberate assault on civilians during a day of religious observance.

Also Read: ‘Putin will die soon’: Zelensky makes bold claims amid Russian leader’s health rumours | What does he suffer from?

Volodymyr Zelensky urged his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to visit his country to better understand the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion.

“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” he said in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview broadcast Sunday.

With a visit to Ukraine, Trump “will understand what (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin did" and added, "You will understand with whom you have a deal.” 

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Finish them off’ – Russian President Putin issues chilling threat to Ukrainian troops; calls for Zelensky’s ouster

The Ukrainian leader said he had “100 percent hatred” for Putin, asking, "How else can you see a person who came here and murdered our people, murdered children?"

However, he added that the animosity “doesn't mean we shouldn't work to end the war as soon as possible.”

As negotiations continue over ending the war, Zelensky said that a just peace would be "to not lose our sovereignty or our independence" and pledged to eventually reclaim any territory currently held by Russia.

You will understand with whom you have a deal.

“We, no matter what, will take back what is ours because we never lost it -- the Russians took it from us.”

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • The attack on Sumy has intensified international condemnation of Russia’s actions.
  • Zelensky’s plea for Trump to visit Ukraine highlights the need for international leaders to witness the conflict’s human impact.
  • A just peace for Ukraine involves regaining lost sovereignty and independence.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Horrible thing’: Donald Trump after Russia launches fresh attack on Ukraine; Zelensky says ‘100% hatred for Putin’
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App