Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Horrifying moment caught on camera: Moment when South Korean plane skidded off, crashed in fiery explosion | Watch

Horrifying moment caught on camera: Moment when South Korean plane skidded off, crashed in fiery explosion | Watch

Livemint

A Jeju Air Co. twin-engine aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into a wall, resulting in a fiery explosion. The airline confirmed an investigation, while reports indicate around 80 of the 170 passengers onboard lost their lives. Rescue operations are ongoing.

A girl watches a TV screen broadcasting footage of an aircraft crash at Muan International Airport, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 29, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A twin-engine aircraft carrying 170 passengers barged into a wall after skidding down the runway at a South Korean airport on Sunday. The horrifying moment caught on camera showed how Jeju Air Co. plane's ‘belly landing’ without gear ended in its fatal explosion of flame and debris.

Several videos of the accident have been doing rounds on the internet. According to news agency Reuters, around 80 people onboard the plane lost their lives in the accident. The rescue team reached the spot to begin the rescue operation.

There were several photos of the incident, which showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane. The low-cost airline, Jeju Air Co, has released an official statement after the accident and assured investigation in the matter.

"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement posted on social media.

South Korean Plane Crash

The crash occurred as Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew on a flight from the Thai capital Bangkok, was landing shortly after 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) at the airport in the south of the country, South Korea's transport ministry said.

Authorities were working to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters shortly after the crash.Yonhap cited airport authorities as saying the landing gear may have malfunctioned due to a bird strike.

All the domestic and international flights at Muan airport had been cancelled due to the accident.

A passenger texted a relative to say a bird was stuck in the wing, Reuters reported citing agency News1. The person's final message was, "Should I say my last words?"

Bird strike is among several theories that have not been verified, an official from the transport ministry's aviation department said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800 jet operated by Jeju Air, which was seeking details of the accident, including its casualties and cause, an airline spokesperson said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.