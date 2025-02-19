A Delta plane crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson on Monday, flipping onto its roof in the snow. Video shows the CRJ-900LR upside down as crews responded. The plane was partially obscured by snow from a recent winter storm. No fatalities were reported in the crash of Delta Flight 4819. New video footage also captures when the Delta Airlines jet flipped over and caught fire.

Watch: Moment when Delta Airlines jet flipped over and caught fire

"We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said, AP reported.

What did audio recording reveal? The audio recording from the Toronto Pearson International Airport towershows the flight was cleared to land at about 2:10 pm local time. AP reported that the tower warns the pilots of a possible air flow bump in the glide path as the plane comes to land because of a preceding aircraft in front of it.

The accident happened at about 2:15 p.m., and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for about two and a half hours.

In a post on X, Delta said, "Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ-900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at around 2:15 p.m. ET* on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)."

It added, "Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities and 18 customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

The statement further said, "Delta activated its Passenger Inquiry Center for family and loved ones of customers involved in today's accident so they can connect with Delta for more information. In Canada, these individuals may reach out via 1-866-629-4775. In the United States, they may connect using 1-800-997-5454."

Pearson's last major crash in 2005; fourth aviation incident in North America this month The last major crash at Pearson International Airport occurred on August 2, 2005, when an Airbus A340, arriving from Paris, skidded off the runway and caught fire during a storm. Despite the severity of the incident, all 309 passengers and crew members aboard Air France Flight 358 survived.

This marks at least North America's fourth major aviation incidentover the past month.

CRJ-900, built by Bombardier, part of same family as CRJ-700 in January midair collision The CRJ-900, a widely used regional jet, was developed by Bombardier, a Canadian aerospace company. It belongs to the same aircraft family as the CRJ-700, which was involved in the midair collision near Reagan National Airport on January 29.