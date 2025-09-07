Horrifying video shows Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death in US, Elon Musk says ‘nightmare’: Video

A 23-year-old woman who fled war-torn Ukraine and resettled in the United States was allegedly killed in a violent attack while sitting on a train in North Carolina.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk later reacted to the incident on social media, calling it a “nightmare.”

According to various media reports, the victim is identified as Iryna Zarutska, was murdered on August 22. Footage circulating online appears to show the moments Zarutska boarded the train shortly before the fatal assault.

Watch video here: WARNING: The following content contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the suspect in the fatal train stabbing as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, a repeat offender. Authorities confirmed that Brown has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Iryna Zarutska.

According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the attack and found Zarutska with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Carolina State Representative Republican Brenden Jones said, “The tragedy of Iryna Zarutska’s death in Charlotte is the result of decades of Democrat DAs and Sheriffs putting their woke agendas above public safety. Violent criminals commit crimes with impunity, while families live in fear. ”

Approximately one minute and 30 seconds into the video, the suspect, Decarlos Brown, is seen pulling out a pocket knife, unfolding it, and standing up as he prepares to attack Zarutska. Local outlet WBTV froze the footage just moments before the stabbing occurred, choosing not to show the actual act due to its graphic nature.