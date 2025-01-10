Plane crash-lands and erupts in flames in Brazil's Sao Paulo

In a shocking video, a pilot was killed and four passengers miraculously survived after a small plane crash landed and exploded in Brazil's São Paulo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The horrifying footage shared on social media showed Cessna 545 which was about to land when it suddenly overshot the rainy runway, Daily Mail reported. The video also showed the plane crossed the road and crashed and exploded before a part of it fell in the ocean on a nearby beach.

According to the report, the four passengers on the plane were a family: Mireylle Fries, her husband Bruno Almeida Souza, and their son and daughter. All the four were taken to Santa Casa de Ubatuba Hospital and daily ail report states that they all are in stable condition. Tragically, the pilot, Paulo Seghetto, did not survive the crash.

California plane crash A small plane crashed into the roof of a large furniture manufacturing facility in Southern California on Thursday. Two people have died and 18 others were injured in the crash, according to police. Fullerton police spokesperson Kristy Wells said the identities of the deceased and whether they were on the plane or in the building remain unknown. Ten people were taken to the hospital, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said.

South Korea Plane crash A passenger plane burst into flames after skidding off the runway and hitting a wall in South Korea. Preliminary reports indicated the landing gear malfunctioned and failed to deploy — potentially due to a bird strike. It was not immediately clear why the Boeing 737-800 jet could not use the multiple fail-safes built into modern aircrafts.