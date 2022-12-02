Horror stories behind Elon Musk's brain chip experiments2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Experts claim such experiments should be done with noninvasive methods
Tech billionaire Elon Musk again promises the unthinkable. He claims that his brain chip company Neuralink will soon present a device that will let the blind see and paralyzed person walk. And in the next six months, the device will be ready to be implanted in the human brain.