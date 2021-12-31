Hospitalisation risk from Omicron around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

OPEN APP
Hospital staff members wearing face masks, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at the Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain December 31, 2021. REUTERS/May James (REUTERS)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 08:10 PM IST Reuters

  • The data also showed that vaccines can work well against Omicron, with a third dose associated with an 81% reduced risk of hospitalisation when compared with similar unvaccinated individuals.

LONDON : The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks.

The data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, also showed that vaccines can work well against Omicron, with a third dose associated with an 81% reduced risk of hospitalisation when compared with similar unvaccinated individuals.

"The latest set of analysis is in keeping with the encouraging signs we have already seen," Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said.

"However, it remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks." 

