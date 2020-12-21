Subscribe
Hospitals Retreat From Early Covid Treatment and Return to Basics
AP Photo

Hospitals Retreat From Early Covid Treatment and Return to Basics

Melanie Evans , The Wall Street Journal

  • Changing practices, based on data and experience, appear to be improving outcomes for the sickest coronavirus patients

Doctors are treating a new flood of critically ill coronavirus patients with treatments from before the pandemic, to keep more patients alive and send them home sooner.

Last spring, with less known about the disease, doctors often pre-emptively put patients on ventilators or gave powerful sedatives largely abandoned in recent years. The aim was to save the seriously ill and protect hospital staff from Covid-19.

