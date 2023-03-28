Hosted Russian nuclear arms due to Western 'pressure', says Belarus

A day after Kremlin said Western criticism would not change President Vladimir Putin's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the latter on 28 March said it was forced to host Russian nuclear weapons due to 'unprecedented" Western pressure', reported AFP .

Belarus also insisted that their deployment did not violate international agreements.

"Belarus is forced to take response actions to strengthen its own security and defence capability," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both Belarus and Russia have since held military exercises on Belarusian territory and increased cooperation between their armies.

"Military cooperation between Belarus and Russia is carried out in strict accordance with international law," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that Ukraine's call for emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the move cannot influence Russian plans.

Putin in his televised interview on Saturday said Moscow would station the tactical nuclear weapons "without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation", adding this was nothing unusual.

"The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies," Putin said. He said that US has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Nethrlands and Turkey.

The Russian President even stated that his Belarusian ally Alexander Lukashenko had 'agreed to do the same'.

With agency inputs.