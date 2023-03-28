Hosted Russian nuclear arms due to Western 'pressure', says Belarus

Hosted Russian nuclear arms due to Western 'pressure', says Belarus1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Belarus also insisted that their deployment did not violate international agreements.
A day after Kremlin said Western criticism would not change President Vladimir Putin's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the latter on 28 March said it was forced to host Russian nuclear weapons due to 'unprecedented" Western pressure', reported AFP.
