Since after new Twitter owner Elon Musk's declaration that a blue tick or verified status would cost $8 per month, US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and the Tesla CEO has been on war of tweets. In an early tweet AOC hit out at the SpaceX CEO's advocacy of ‘free speech’ with the charges levied for a verified account on Twitter.

In her tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an USD 8/mo subscription plan." To this Musk had replied, “Feedback appreciated, Now pay $8".

The savage encounter did not end there.

Later AOC took a screengrab of her profile notifications and claimed that her Twitter profile had been ‘bricked’ since she ‘upset’ Elon Musk.

"Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo entered the conversation at tis point. He retweeted AOC's tweet and asked Elon Musk to' leave Twitter' and ‘continue running Tesla and SpaceX’. "You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look," Ruffalo wrote.

However, the microblogging platform's new owner Elon Musk has now secured an opportunity to get back at all his critics on the social media platform.

Elon Musk has been currently facing backlash owing to his latest decision to charge Twitter users $8 per month to get a verified account.

Musk did not drop the opportunity this time either. He instantly replied, "Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate" .

To this Mark Ruffalo replied, “Maybe so. That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it’s accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."

Twitter's chargeable blue tick verification service is expected to roll out in India in "less than a month", the microblogging platform's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk has said.

Musk, the CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, completed his USD 44-billion takeover of Twitter in October-end, placing the world's richest man at the helm of one of the most influential social media apps in the world.

He also fired the social media company's four top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

Twitter then proceeded to fire majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe, ordered by Musk who is looking to make the blockbuster acquisition work.