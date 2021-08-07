Hot U.S. Jobs Market Eases Sting of Expiring Pandemic Relief

Tens of millions of Americans have depended on relief from evictions and student-loan payments and on extended and expanded unemployment benefits, along with nutritional assistance during the pandemic, and some Democrats fear that a sudden end to the programs could still cast many families -- and the broader U.S. economy -- into chaos. Black and other minority families may be especially vulnerable; the African-American unemployment rate is 8.2%, well above the overall jobless rate of 5.4%.