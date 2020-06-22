Subscribe
Home >News >world >Hottest Arctic temperature record probably set with 100 F degree reading
Children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia

Hottest Arctic temperature record probably set with 100 F degree reading

1 min read . 01:04 AM IST AP

  • The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometres (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow
  • Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizeable wildfire

Moscow: A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heat wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.

The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F.)

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

