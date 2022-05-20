Barely a few hours after a report claiming SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against company's founder Elon Musk, the billionaire not only denied the claim but also suggested a fitting ‘scandal name’ for the situation. The billionaire said that the attacks against him "should be viewed through a political lens." Additionally, Tesla CEO asserted that nothing will deter him "from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech."

