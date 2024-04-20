‘INDIA bloc PM will welcome Elon Musk soon’: Congress takes swipe at PM Modi government as Tesla CEO postpones trip
Musk on Saturday said his proposed visit to India has been postponed due to ‘very heavy Tesla obligations’.
The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over the postponement of Elon Musk's India visit, saying it was odd the Tesla CEO was coming to meet an outgoing prime minister and that he too has now read the "writing on the wall".
