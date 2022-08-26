“Game of Thrones“ prequel “House of the Dragon" that premiered on Sunday night became most-watched series premiere in HBO's history with nearly 10 million seeing it. HBO aired the episode four times on premiere night and it was also streamed on HBO Max. And the network expects that viewership to further increase in the coming weeks.

The “Game of Thrones" series finale in May 2019 was seen by 19.8 million on the first night itself. Later, HBO estimated that 46 million people in total have seen the episode when delayed viewing was taken into account.

“Game of Thrones" is cited to be a crown jewel for the network. Recently had its strongest week on HBO Max to date, the company said as reported by Techcrunch adding, “This month, the weekly average of engagement for the series is almost 50% above July and nearly 90% higher than in June."

Hence, “House of the Dragon", which is the first spin-off of the much-loved series globally, has big shoes to fill.

The Techcruch report further pointed out, it is important that audience metrics continue the momentum over the course of the 10-episode series, especially since the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looks to trim down content on the service.

Zaslav has doubled down on cost-cutting measures, killing off 40 or so shows and shelving “Batgirl," leaving many subscribers worried about what content will be left when the company merges the streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ next year. Most recently, HBO Max took down 200 “Sesame Street" episodes (not cool, David). The newly merged company also laid off 70 employees from HBO and HBO Max.

The premiere also marked the largest series launch on HBO Max across the United States, Latin America and the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). In the U.K., the premiere pulled in 1.39 million viewers for Sky, a record for the Comcast-owned satellite TV operator, according to The Hollywood Report.

“House of Dragon" will have 10 episodes in total, which are released weekly. The finale will premiere on October 23.