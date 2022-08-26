House of the Dragon draws nearly 10 mn viewers on Day 1; HBO's top series premiere ever2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 04:47 PM IST
- HBO expects that viewership for House of the Dragon to further increase in the coming weeks.
“Game of Thrones“ prequel “House of the Dragon" that premiered on Sunday night became most-watched series premiere in HBO's history with nearly 10 million seeing it. HBO aired the episode four times on premiere night and it was also streamed on HBO Max. And the network expects that viewership to further increase in the coming weeks.