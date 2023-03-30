House Republicans question US spending on Ukraine assistance2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:44 AM IST
Congressional Republicans said billions of dollars in US assistance for Ukraine risks being misspent and could be better used for domestic priorities, a fresh sign of the party’s growing ambivalence regarding American support for the war.
Congressional Republicans said billions of dollars in US assistance for Ukraine risks being misspent and could be better used for domestic priorities, a fresh sign of the party’s growing ambivalence regarding American support for the war.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×