House to Vote on Israel Aid Bill Without Ukraine Funds Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- The US House will next week vote on an standalone $17.6 billion Israel aid package without any Ukraine aid, Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday.

Johnson said the move is necessary to get aid to Israel in its battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip because there is no time to consider a package that combines aid to Ukraine and Israel with US-Mexico border security provisions in a timely fashion. That proposal is set to be released soon by the Senate after lengthy negotiations.

The Israel bill is the latest sign that House Republicans are prepared to delay action on Ukraine aid indefinitely due to disputes over US migration policy. Aid for Israel is far more popular within the House GOP than aid to Ukraine.

The Israel bill, to be unveiled Saturday, includes funds for Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam missile defense systems, funds for US military operations in the Middle East and enhanced protection for US personnel at embassies.

The bill will not have offsetting spending cuts, unlike a $14 billion Israel aid bill that passed the House over Democratic objections.

"Given the Senate's failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead," Johnson said in a letter to colleagues.

"During debate in the House and in numerous subsequent statements, Democrats made clear that their primary objection to the original House bill was with its offsets," he said. "The Senate will no longer have excuses, however misguided, against swift passage of this critical support for our ally."

Johnson has said that a reported bipartisan border-security deal being finalized in the Senate is dead on arrival in the House. That deal, granting the president new powers to swiftly deport migrants, is to be attached to Ukraine and Israel aid and is slated to come up for procedural vote on Wednesday in the Senate.

"While the Senate appears poised to finally release text of their supplemental package after months of behind closed doors negotiations, their leadership is aware that by failing to include the House in their negotiations, they have eliminated the ability for swift consideration of any legislation," Johnson said in the letter.

