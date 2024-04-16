House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil
(Bloomberg) -- The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at countering China’s purchase of Iranian crude oil as part of a package of bills being brought to the floor in response to Iran’s attack on Israel.
