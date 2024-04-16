Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.90 -1.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.90 -0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 757.75 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,078.80 -2.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 -0.08%
Business News/ News / World/  House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil
BackBack

House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil

Bloomberg

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at countering China’s purchase of Iranian crude oil as part of a package of bills being brought to the floor in response to Iran’s attack on Israel.

House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian OilPremium
House Votes to Sanction China’s Purchase of Iranian Oil

(Bloomberg) -- The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at countering China’s purchase of Iranian crude oil as part of a package of bills being brought to the floor in response to Iran’s attack on Israel. 

The legislation was approved by a 383-11 vote, surpassing the requisite number needed to overcome a presidential veto. The legislation moves to the Senate where it faces an uncertain fate. 

The bill, H.R. 5923, Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act of 2023, expands secondary sanctions against Iran to cover all transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks used to purchase of petroleum and petroleum products, according to a summary of the bill. The legislation also requires the US to make a determination annually whether Chinese financial institutions have engaged in sanctionable conduct. 

About 80% of Iran’s roughly 1.5 million barrels a day of oil exports are sent to independent refineries in China known as “teapots," according to the summary. The bill, introduced by New York Republican Representative Mike Lawler, clarifies that any transaction by a Chinese financial institution for the purchase of oil from Iran qualifies as a “significant financial transaction" for sanctions purposes.

Read More: BGOV Bill Summary: H.R. 5923, China-Iran Oil Purchases

The measure, unanimously approved by the House Financial Services Committee in November, is one of several Iran-related bills that were slated to be considered Monday under an expedited procedure typically used to pass legislation that has bipartisan support. 

The sanctions, if passed into law and enforced, could result in an increase of as much as 20 cent per gallon on gasoline prices, consulting firm ClearView Energy Partners said in a note to clients Monday.

(Adds vote total in second paragraph, analysis in final graph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App