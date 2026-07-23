Houthi attack on Saudi oil tankers opens new Red Sea front in Iran conflict: 10 things to know

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for attacking two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, opening a potentially dangerous new front in the escalating US-Iran conflict. The strikes have raised concerns over global oil supplies, maritime security and the risk of disruption at another critical shipping chokepoint.

Here are 10 things to know:

1. Houthis claim attack on two Saudi oil tankers The Houthis said they targeted two Saudi-owned tankers — Encelia and Layla — using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. The group claimed both vessels caught fire during what it described as a "qualitative military operation."

2. Saudi Arabia confirms one tanker was hit Saudi Arabia confirmed that the tanker Encelia came under attack while sailing in the Red Sea. Authorities said the strike caused a fire at the bow of the vessel but all crew members were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported.

3. Attack follows Saudi strikes on Sanaa airport The assault came days after Saudi Arabia targeted Sanaa airport following reports that an Iranian aircraft linked to Mahan Air had landed in Houthi-controlled territory, further escalating tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed rebels.

4. Houthis say the strike enforces a maritime blockade The rebel group said the attack was part of its newly announced maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia. It accused Riyadh of maintaining a years-long blockade on Yemen and vowed to continue enforcing what it called a "siege for a siege" strategy.

5. Bab el-Mandeb emerges as a second conflict hotspot The attacks threaten shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Around 12% of global trade and roughly one-fourth of the world's container traffic passes through the chokepoint.

6. Global oil markets react sharply The attacks pushed Brent crude briefly above $100 a barrel, its highest level in nearly two months. Analysts warned that disruption at both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb could significantly tighten global energy supplies.

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7. Saudi oil exports face fresh risks Since the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has diverted millions of barrels of crude daily through its Red Sea port of Yanbu. A prolonged Houthi campaign in the Red Sea could threaten this key alternative export route.

8. Trump warns of 'major military punishment' US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for backing the Houthis and warned that any future attacks on shipping would trigger "major military punishment" against both the Houthis and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

9. Shipping companies face growing uncertainty Maritime security experts warn that even limited attacks could force shipping companies to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, increasing insurance costs and forcing vessels to take longer routes around Africa, delaying global trade.