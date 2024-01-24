Houthi attacks in Red Sea raise economic concerns, global trade disrupted | Top 10 updates
Missile, drone, and hijacking attacks against civilian ships in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade, driving up costs for shippers worldwide. The US and its allies have carried out airstrikes and additional strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
