Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa: Report

Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital on Thursday, which targeted senior military officials including the group's defence minister, reported Euronews, citing Yemeni media reports and Israeli officials.

Al-Rahawi died in his Sanaa apartment during the Israeli strikes, Yemeni Al-Jumhuriya outlet reported, with the Aden Al-Ghad newspaper adding that several of his associates were killed in the same strike.