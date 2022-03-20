Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked economic and civilian locations in southern Saudi Arabia early Sunday using drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A Saudi Aramco facility in Jazan was attacked by a drone laden with explosives, SPA reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition. A gas station in Khamis Mushait and a power station in Al-Dahran were also attacked.

The coalition said a ballistic missile aimed at Jazan was intercepted and destroyed and 4 drones were shot down as well. No casualties were reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

