Bulk carrier Magic Seas sinks in Red Sea after missile strike, Houthis claim

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Monday (July 7) that a commercial cargo ship they targeted over the weekend has sunk into the Red Sea, marking the latest escalation in the group’s maritime attacks.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military, announced that the Magic Seas, a Liberian-flagged and Greek-owned vessel, went down on Monday after being struck by bomb-laden drone boats and missiles.

The ship was attacked on Sunday, leaving it engulfed in flames. All 22 crew members abandoned the vessel and were safely rescued, according to statements released previously by maritime security organizations.

There has been no immediate comment from the Magic Seas’ owner or from international shipping authorities confirming the sinking.

Israel launches strikes on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels after cargo ship attack in Red Sea Israel’s military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and infrastructure controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, hours after the Iran-backed group attacked and ultimately sank the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

The escalation follows months of tension in the region, where the Houthis have repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in what they claim is retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes hit Houthi ports The Israeli military said it struck ports in Hodeida, Ras Isa, Salif, and a power plant at Ras Kanatib. In a statement, it accused the Houthis of using the facilities to smuggle weapons from Iran and coordinate attacks against Israel.

“These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies,” the military said.

The strikes also targeted the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier seized by the Houthis in November 2023. Israeli officials said Houthi forces had installed a radar system aboard the ship to monitor maritime traffic.

Houthis respond Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree confirmed the group launched missiles and drones aimed at Israel in retaliation.

“We are fully prepared for a sustained and prolonged confrontation,” Saree declared, vowing to keep targeting Israeli shipping and territory until the Gaza offensive ends.

The attack on Magic Seas Sunday’s attack on the Magic Seas took place about 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeida. According to maritime security firm Ambrey, the Houthis used a combination of missiles and bomb-laden drone boats.

Ambrey reported that two drone boats struck the vessel, while two more were destroyed by armed guards aboard the ship. The attack caused a fire and severe flooding that forced the 22-member crew to abandon ship. They were later rescued by a passing vessel, European anti-piracy mission Operation Atalanta confirmed.

Saree claimed responsibility, saying the Houthis targeted the ship because of its alleged connections to companies that continue port calls in Israel.

Tensions in the region The Magic Seas attack comes as ceasefire talks over Gaza hang in the balance and amid heightened tensions with Iran, following recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites during Israel’s conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Washington on Monday for meetings with US President Donald Trump.

Red Sea shipping disrupted Between November 2023 and January 2025, Houthi attacks targeted more than 100 commercial vessels in the Red Sea, sinking two and killing four sailors. The campaign severely disrupted a vital global trade route that normally carries $1 trillion in goods annually.

Although attacks subsided after a large US-led offensive in March, the sinking of Magic Seas raises fears that the Houthis may be resuming their campaign.

Also Read | Trump responds to Texas flood disaster amid scrutiny over weather agency cuts