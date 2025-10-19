Houthi rebels detain over 20 UN employees after raiding facility in Yemen capital Sanaa, confiscate phones & servers

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels detained around two dozen United Nations employees on Sunday, a day after storming another UN facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, The Associated Press reported citing a UN official a saying.

Jean Alam, spokesperson for the UN resident coordinator in Yemen, told the news outlet that the detentions occurred at a UN facility in Sanaa’s southwestern Hada neighborhood. The group includes five Yemeni nationals and 15 international staff. Another 11 UN workers were released after questioning.

UN calls for immediate release Alam said the UN is in contact with the Houthis and other parties “to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sanaa.”

Communications equipment seized A second UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as per the news report said the rebels confiscated all communications devices from the facility — including phones, servers, and computers — as part of the raid.

Multiple UN agencies affected The detained employees reportedly work for several UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Pattern of crackdown in rebel-held areas The Houthis have intensified their crackdown on UN and international organizations operating in rebel-controlled regions such as Sanaa, Hodeida, and Saada province. Over 50 U. staffers and other aid workers have been detained in recent months, according to UN officials, as per the news report.

Death of UN worker in custody Earlier this year, a World Food Programme employee died while in Houthi detention in Saada, further raising concerns about the treatment of aid workers in Yemen.

Accusations of espionage rejected by UN The Houthis have accused detained UN and international organization staffers of espionage — claims the UN has strongly denied, calling them baseless and politically motivated.