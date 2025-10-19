Subscribe

Houthi rebels detain over 20 UN employees after raiding facility in Yemen capital Sanaa, confiscate phones & servers

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels detained about two dozen UN employees in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, after raiding a UN facility, according to officials. The detainees include both Yemeni and international staff from multiple UN agencies.

Written By Livemint
Published19 Oct 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Supporters of Yemen's Huthis pose with a portrait of Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari, the Huthis' military chief, as they attend a rally condemning Israel a day after the Iran-backed group said that Ghamari had been killed in an Israeli attack earlier this year, in Sanaa on October 17, 2025. An Israeli attack has killed Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari, the Huthis said on October 16, threatening revenge. His death was announced days into a ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war, during which the Huthis repeatedly attacked Israeli targets and cargo ships in the Red Sea. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
Supporters of Yemen's Huthis pose with a portrait of Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari, the Huthis' military chief, as they attend a rally condemning Israel a day after the Iran-backed group said that Ghamari had been killed in an Israeli attack earlier this year, in Sanaa on October 17, 2025. An Israeli attack has killed Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari, the Huthis said on October 16, threatening revenge. His death was announced days into a ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war, during which the Huthis repeatedly attacked Israeli targets and cargo ships in the Red Sea. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)(AFP)

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels detained around two dozen United Nations employees on Sunday, a day after storming another UN facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, The Associated Press reported citing a UN official a saying.

Advertisement

Jean Alam, spokesperson for the UN resident coordinator in Yemen, told the news outlet that the detentions occurred at a UN facility in Sanaa’s southwestern Hada neighborhood. The group includes five Yemeni nationals and 15 international staff. Another 11 UN workers were released after questioning.

UN calls for immediate release

Alam said the UN is in contact with the Houthis and other parties “to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sanaa.”

Communications equipment seized

A second UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as per the news report said the rebels confiscated all communications devices from the facility — including phones, servers, and computers — as part of the raid.

Advertisement

Multiple UN agencies affected

The detained employees reportedly work for several UN agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Pattern of crackdown in rebel-held areas

The Houthis have intensified their crackdown on UN and international organizations operating in rebel-controlled regions such as Sanaa, Hodeida, and Saada province. Over 50 U. staffers and other aid workers have been detained in recent months, according to UN officials, as per the news report.

Death of UN worker in custody

Earlier this year, a World Food Programme employee died while in Houthi detention in Saada, further raising concerns about the treatment of aid workers in Yemen.

Advertisement

Accusations of espionage rejected by UN

The Houthis have accused detained UN and international organization staffers of espionage — claims the UN has strongly denied, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Operations relocated amid rising risks

Following a wave of arrests in January, the UN suspended its operations in Saada province and relocated its top humanitarian coordinator from Sanaa to the southern city of Aden, which is controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Also Read | China’s new 5-year plan comes as US rivalry heats up. Watch for these signals.
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldHouthi rebels detain over 20 UN employees after raiding facility in Yemen capital Sanaa, confiscate phones & servers
Read Next Story