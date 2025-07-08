Houthi strikes escalate in Red Sea: 2 crew wounded, 2 missing after latest attack

Two crew members were injured and two others reported missing after a Greek-managed, Liberian-flagged cargo ship came under attack in the Red Sea on Monday (July 7). The incident followed an earlier assault on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, which the Houthi rebels claimed to have sunk. The renewed assaults marked the first major Houthi attacks on shipping in the vital trade corridor since April.

Security firm Ambrey confirmed the first attack, noting that the vessel came under fire from small boats and bomb-carrying drones. “The vessel’s engines had reportedly been disabled and Ambrey observed that the vessel had started to drift,” the firm said.

Magic Seas sinks after drone and missile attack On Sunday, the Magic Seas, a Greek-owned cargo ship, was attacked southwest of Hodeida, Yemen. The attack involved drones, missiles, rocket-propelled grenades, and gunfire from eight small boats. The 22-member crew was forced to abandon ship and was later rescued by another vessel, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Operation Atalanta.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying:

“Our operations continue in targeting the depths of the Israeli entity in occupied Palestine, as well as preventing Israeli maritime navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas ... until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege on it is lifted.”

Israel launches strikes on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Israel’s military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and infrastructure controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, hours after the Iran-backed group attacked and ultimately sank the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea.

The Israeli military said it struck ports in Hodeida, Ras Isa, Salif, and a power plant at Ras Kanatib. In a statement, it accused the Houthis of using the facilities to smuggle weapons from Iran and coordinate attacks against Israel.

The escalation follows months of tension in the region, where the Houthis have repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in what they claim is retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel vows more strikes if attacks persist Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning, saying: “What’s true for Iran is true for Yemen. Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have it cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions.”

Houthis fire missiles in retaliation Following Israel’s strikes, the Houthis launched missiles and drones at Israel. The Israeli military attempted to intercept the projectiles but said they appeared to make impact without causing injuries.

Houthi campaign on Red Sea shipping Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched over 100 attacks on merchant ships in protest of Israel’s offensive in Gaza. These attacks have sunk two ships and killed four sailors. After a pause in attacks following a US-led strike campaign in March, Houthi assaults had largely ceased until this week’s renewed violence.